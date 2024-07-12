Dutch forward Anwar El Ghazi had his contract at Mainz wrongfully terminated, a German court ruled, months after he refused to stay silent on his support for Palestinians in Israel’s war on Gaza.

Mainz initially suspended El Ghazi and then terminated his contract in November following his social media posts in connection with the conflict, even as the forward said he had “no regrets or remorse” about his stand.

A Mainz spokesperson told Reuters news agency they were waiting for the court’s written reasons for the decision before deciding on whether they will appeal.

El Ghazi had a contract with Mainz until 2025 and The Athletic reported the club must pay his wages for the past nine months, totalling $1.85 million, as a result of the ruling.

The 29-year-old, who has also played for Premier League clubs Aston Villa and Everton, was first suspended on October 17 over his initial post which he has since deleted.

Related Palestinians in Gaza City trapped, killed as Israeli assault intensifies

'Landmark verdict'