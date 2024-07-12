Cash-strapped Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund have reached a three-year, $7 billion aid package deal, the Washington-based institution said, giving much-needed respite to the South Asian country.

The new programme, which needs to be validated by the Fund's Executive Board, should enable Pakistan to "cement macroeconomic stability and create conditions for stronger, more inclusive and resilient growth," according to a statement on Friday.

Challenged by the Covid-19 pandemic, Pakistan's economy has found itself on the brink, the effects of the war in Ukraine and supply difficulties that fuelled inflation, as well as record flooding that affected a third of the country in 2022.

With its foreign currency reserves dwindling, Pakistan found itself in a debt crisis and was forced to turn to the IMF, obtaining its first emergency loan in the summer of 2023.

The latest bailout, coming to Pakistan in the form of loans, follows a commitment by the government to implement reforms, including a major effort to broaden the country's tax base.

In a nation of over 240 million people and where most jobs are in the informal sector, only 5.2 million filed income tax returns in 2022.

During the 2024-25 fiscal year which starts July 1, the Pakistan government aims to raise nearly $46 billion in taxes, a 40 percent increase from the previous year.

As part of the push, Pakistan's tax authority earlier this month blocked 210,000 SIM cards of users who have not filed tax returns in a bid to widen the revenue bracket.