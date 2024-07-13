Billionaire Elon Musk has donated to a super PAC working to elect former US president Donald Trump, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.

The Friday report did not indicate how much Musk donated but added that it was "a sizable amount" given to a group called America PAC.

Americas PAC is a political action committee that politically leans towards Republicans and conservatives, according to FactCheck website.

Trump campaign spokesperson has not reacted to the Bloomberg's report.