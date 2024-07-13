WORLD
2 MIN READ
Iran's president-elect ready for 'constructive dialogue' with EU
Masoud Pezeshkian looks forward to engaging in dialogue with European countries based on principles of mutual respect and equal footing
Iran's president-elect ready for 'constructive dialogue' with EU
Masoud Pezeshkian defeated his conservative opponent, Saeed Jalili, the former lead nuclear negotiator./ Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
July 13, 2024

Iran's president-elect Masoud Pezeshkian has said he looks forward to improved relations with Europe, even though he accused the continent of reneging on commitments to mitigate the impact of US sanctions.

"Despite these missteps, I look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue with European countries to set our relations on the right path," Pezeshkian wrote late on Friday in the English-language Tehran Times newspaper.

"Based on principles of mutual respect and equal footing."

RECOMMENDED

In a post-election message, Iran's newly elected President Masoud Pezeshkian said citizens' cooperation is essential for navigating the challenging path ahead, pledging his unwavering support for unity.

Masoud Pezeshkian defeated his conservative opponent, Saeed Jalili, the former lead nuclear negotiator and head of the top security body, by a margin of 2.7 million votes.

RelatedCan Masoud Pezeshkian transform Iran's domestic and foreign policy?
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian