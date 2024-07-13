WORLD
2 MIN READ
Scores killed as Israel bombs Al Mawasi 'safe zone' in southern Gaza
At least 90 Palestinians have been killed and over 300 others wounded in an Israeli attack targeting displaced persons' camps in southern Gaza.
Scores killed as Israel bombs Al Mawasi 'safe zone' in southern Gaza
Their bodies were taken to the city's al-Aqsa hospital, the medical workers said. / Photo: AA / AA
By Rabiul Islam
July 13, 2024

Israeli strike on a displacement camp in the south of the Palestinian territory has killed at least 90 people, the Health Ministry in Gaza said.

More than 300 others were wounded in the strike on Al Mawasi camp, the ministry said on Saturday, condemning a "brutal massacre."

It came as the Israeli military pursued attacks in central Gaza with artillery fire and drone strikes, while Palestinian medics said one bombing killed a father and his three daughters.

Palestine Red Crescent medics said the strike on a home in Deir al-Balah city killed Rital al-Raey, five, Mai, eight, Leila, nine and their 40-year-old father Mohammed al-Raey.

Their bodies were taken to the city's al-Aqsa hospital, the medical workers said.

Images showed ambulances arriving at the hospital with wounded. One man carried the apparently lifeless body of a child, whom he placed on the floor beside others.

RelatedOver 60 bodies retrieved from under rubble in Shejaiya after Israeli attack

Strikes

RECOMMENDED

A journalist reported drone strikes at Tal al-Hawa in the southwest of Gaza's main city.

The Civil Defence agency in Gaza said Friday that Israeli forces had withdrawn from Tal al-Hawa and other districts, after days of fighting.

It said at least 60 bodies had been found in Tal al-Hawa and a neighbouring area after the withdrawal.

On Thursday, the agency said 60 bodies had been found in nearby Shujaiya after Israel ended its attacks there.

On Saturday the army said operations were continuing in Gaza City as well as "targeted, intelligence-based" missions in Rafah in the south of Gaza.

Israeli attacks on Gaza have killed at least 38,345 Palestinians, mostly civilians, according to data from local health ministry.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian