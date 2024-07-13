TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Türkiye neutralises several PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Terrorists were targeted in an operation in the Gara and Hakurk regions, Turkish Defence Ministry says.
Türkiye neutralises several PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
​​​​​​​The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks on Türkiye. / Photo: AA / AA
Zeynep ConkarZeynep Conkar
July 13, 2024

Turkish security forces have neutralised at least 11 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry has said.

The terrorists were targeted in an operation in the Gara and Hakurk regions, the ministry said on X on Saturday.

Turkish authorities use "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

​​​​​​​The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks on Türkiye.

RECOMMENDED

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

RelatedTerrorist PKK source of all regional problems: Kurdish Regional Government
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian