Sudan faces acute hunger, mass displacement in 15-month civil war
Since the civil war began in Sudan in April 2023, over 7.7 million people have been internally displaced, UN agencies report.
Refugees eat food at "Dar Mariam" a Catholic church and school compound in the Shajara district, where they took shelter, in Khartoum, Sudan, in this undated handout picture. / Photo: Father Jacob Thelekkadan/Handout via Reuters / REUTERS
By Staff Reporter
July 13, 2024

Sudan continues to face the worst hunger and displacement crisis in the world as a result of the 15 months of armed conflicts between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

While the number of people killed in the clashes is estimated to be around 16,000, the death toll is much higher due to the collapse of the health care system in the country in northeast Africa.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that since the war began in Sudan in April 2023, over 7.7 million people have been internally displaced.

IOM noted that more than 2 million people have crossed the border into neighbouring countries, with 55 percent being children under the age of 18.

Displacement and hunger

UNICEF reported that Sudan has the world's largest number of displaced children, with 5 million.

IOM stated that 36 percent of the displaced people are from Khartoum, 20 percent from South Darfur, and 14 percent from North Darfur.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said as the situation continues to deteriorate across Sudan, women, children and entire families are being forced to flee, leaving everything behind.

OCHA reported that Sudan is currently facing “worst food insecurity in 20 years.”

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus emphasised that one in every five people in Sudan is experiencing emergency-level food insecurity amid the ongoing civil war.

“755,000 people are facing catastrophic levels of hunger. 25.6 million are facing acute levels,” Tedros said.

Risk of starvation

Eatizaz Yousif, Sudan’s country director for the International Rescue Committee (IRC), said nearly half of the nation requires humanitarian aid due to the ongoing war, and 3 million people are on the brink of famine and could die from starvation.

UNICEF Representative in Sudan Mandeep O’Brien said approximately 8.9 million Sudanese children are suffering from acute food insecurity and diseases.

UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell underscored that Sudan is “one of the worst places in the world” for children.

Russell noted that millions of Sudanese children are malnourished and unable to attend school.

The war in Sudan broke out in April 2023 between army General Abdel Fattah al Burhan and RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo over disagreements about integrating the RSF into the army.

The conflict has caused a devastating humanitarian crisis, and clashes have killed nearly 16,000 people and displaced millions.

SOURCE:AA
