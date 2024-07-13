Sudan continues to face the worst hunger and displacement crisis in the world as a result of the 15 months of armed conflicts between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

While the number of people killed in the clashes is estimated to be around 16,000, the death toll is much higher due to the collapse of the health care system in the country in northeast Africa.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) reported that since the war began in Sudan in April 2023, over 7.7 million people have been internally displaced.

IOM noted that more than 2 million people have crossed the border into neighbouring countries, with 55 percent being children under the age of 18.

Displacement and hunger

UNICEF reported that Sudan has the world's largest number of displaced children, with 5 million.

IOM stated that 36 percent of the displaced people are from Khartoum, 20 percent from South Darfur, and 14 percent from North Darfur.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said as the situation continues to deteriorate across Sudan, women, children and entire families are being forced to flee, leaving everything behind.

OCHA reported that Sudan is currently facing “worst food insecurity in 20 years.”