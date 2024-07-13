The Kremlin has warned the deployment of US missiles in Germany could make European capitals targets for Russian missiles in a repeat of Cold War-style confrontation.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov spoke of a "paradox" in which "Europe is a target for our missiles, our country is a target for US missiles in Europe."

"We have enough capacity to contain these missiles but the potential victims are the capitals of these countries," he said, speaking to Russian state television channel Russia 1.

Peskov also hinted that such a confrontation could undermine Europe as a whole.

"Europe is not living its best moment. In a different configuration, a repeat of history is inevitable," he said when the channel's anchor Pavel Zarubin pointed out that the Cold War had ended with the Soviet Union's collapse.

Related NATO nuke statement escalates tensions, contradicts agreements — Russia

'New Cold War'