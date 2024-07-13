Kenyan police were combing through a rubbish dump in a Nairobi slum watched by angry crowds after a number of mutilated bodies were found discarded there in plastic sacks.

Kenya's police watchdog said it was investigating whether there was any police involvement in the gruesome discovery on Friday in the Mukuru area in the south of the capital.

On Friday, police said the severely mutilated bodies of six women tied up in plastic bags were found in rubbish-strewn waters of an abandoned quarry, causing shock and anger among locals.

The Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) later said the remains of at least nine people had been recovered, seven of them female.

"The bodies, wrapped in bags and secured by nylon ropes, had visible marks of torture and mutilation," it said, noting that the dumpsite was less than 100 metres from a police station.

The IPOA is also looking into claims of abductions of demonstrators who went missing after widespread anti-government protests turned deadly.

Kenyan media reports said Saturday that more bags containing human remains had been recovered at the Mukuru site but there was no official confirmation.

Citizen TV reported that police fired in the air as tensions rose, but this could not be immediately verified.

'Surge of disappearances'

Kenya's feared police force is often accused of extrajudicial killings and other abuses but convictions are rare.

"The discovery comes amid a troubling surge in cases of mysterious disappearances and abductions, particularly following recent protests against the finance bill," a coalition of civil society and rights groups said in a statement.

"This horrific incident is a mass fatality issue, it represents a grave violation of human rights and raises serious concerns about the rule of law and security in our country."

Kenya's law enforcement services are already under sharp scrutiny after dozens of people were killed during the demonstrations last month, with rights groups accusing officers of using excessive force.

National police chief Japhet Koome, the target of much public anger over the protest deaths, resigned on Friday after less than two years in the post.

'Ruto must go'