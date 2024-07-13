Hundreds of Israelis have demonstrated in the city of Rehovot, near Tel Aviv, demanding a prisoner swap deal with Palestinian factions in Gaza, according to Israeli media.

Hundreds of Israelis protested on Saturday at the intersection of the Science Park in the city, calling for a prisoner swap deal, Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

According to the newspaper, the demonstrators also called on the government to return authority to the people and hold early elections.

Egypt, Qatar, and the US have been trying for months to secure a truce and the release of 120 remaining hostages in Gaza, but to no avail.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas says any deal must end the war and bring a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Israel, however, argues it will accept only temporary pauses in the war and wants to end the governance capabilities of the group.