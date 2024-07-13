WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli protesters march to demand prisoner swap deal, early election
Demonstrators call on Israeli government to return authority to people and hold early elections.
Israeli protesters march to demand prisoner swap deal, early election
Israeli demonstrators demand the return of Israeli hostages in Gaza, the resignation of the government headed by Benjamin Netanyahu and early elections. / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
July 13, 2024

Hundreds of Israelis have demonstrated in the city of Rehovot, near Tel Aviv, demanding a prisoner swap deal with Palestinian factions in Gaza, according to Israeli media.

Hundreds of Israelis protested on Saturday at the intersection of the Science Park in the city, calling for a prisoner swap deal, Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

According to the newspaper, the demonstrators also called on the government to return authority to the people and hold early elections.

Egypt, Qatar, and the US have been trying for months to secure a truce and the release of 120 remaining hostages in Gaza, but to no avail.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas says any deal must end the war and bring a full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Israel, however, argues it will accept only temporary pauses in the war and wants to end the governance capabilities of the group.

Related'Enough is enough': Israeli protesters demand Gaza truce, hostage deal
RECOMMENDED

US President Joe Biden announced a three-phase truce plan in May, which includes the gradual release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and the pullback of Israeli forces. It also envisages the freeing of Palestinian prisoners, and the reconstruction of Gaza.​​​​​​​

Israel, flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza since an October 7 attack by Hamas.

More than 38,000 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and over 88,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

Over nine months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lie in ruins amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, whose latest ruling ordered it to immediately halt its military operation in the southern city of Rafah, where more than 1 million Palestinians had sought refuge from the war before it was invaded on May 6.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Syria makes Kurdish national language, grants national rights to Kurds
US congress members visit Copenhagen to support Denmark and Greenland as Trump hardens stance
Syria launches operation against YPG terrorists in Aleppo's Deir Hafir
Türkiye, Oman review regional diplomacy in talks between foreign ministers
Germany weighs deploying Eurofighters, naval vessels to Greenland in NATO Arctic security push
Russia blocking progress in Ukraine peace talks: Zelenskyy
Trump threatens tariffs on countries opposing US takeover of Greenland
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian