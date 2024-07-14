Sunday, July 14, 2024

1626 GMT –– Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said that Israel sees Hamas accepting conditions on a ceasefire as "weakness, surrender," which hinders reaching a deal and is "highly dangerous," stressing the need to put more pressure on Israel.​​​​​​​

"Whenever there's a positive and constructive atmosphere (on a possible ceasefire), Israel and (Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu end up committing new massacres. They appear to enter negotiations only as a propaganda tool, showing no real intention for peace," Fidan said during a joint news conference with his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who is visiting Türkiye.

Saying that his meeting with Al Saud also addressed regional issues and beyond, including Sudan, Yemen and achieving an urgent and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, Fidan added: "We sincerely desire a permanent ceasefire and an end to the bloodshed in Gaza. Thus, we have consistently provided strong support for the negotiation processes underway."

1732 GMT –– At least 15 killed in Israeli attack on UN-run school

At least 15 people were killed in Israeli bombardment of a UN-run school sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Gaza, according to local authorities.

Some 80 other people were injured in the Israeli attack that targeted the Abu Oreiban School run by the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in the Nuseirat refugee camp, Gaza's government media office said.

According to witnesses, several children and women were among the victims.

1651 GMT –– Palestinians queue for hours under sun to get drinking water: UN agency

Every morning, Palestinians queue for hours under the burning sun to fill their bottles and jerrycans with drinking water amid an Israeli war on the enclave, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said.

"Many of them have to walk long distances carrying heavy weights in the summer heat," the UN agency said.

"This exhausting routine repeats again and again in Gaza," it added.

1609 GMT –– Saudi Arabia renews call for 'immediate' ceasefire in Gaza amid Israeli war

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan renewed his country's call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and access to humanitarian aid to the besieged enclave.

Speaking during a joint press conference in Istanbul with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Farhan emphasised the importance of achieving an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and delivering humanitarian aid to Palestinians suffering from dire humanitarian conditions.

The top Saudi diplomat said that Israel was "systematically obstructing" access to humanitarian aid into the enclave.

Farhan also underlined the importance "of establishing a genuine and effective path to achieve a political horizon for solving the conflict in Palestine by reviving the two-state solution."

1404 GMT –– UK Foreign Secretary visits Israel, occupied West Bank

The new British foreign secretary called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza during a visit to Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, his second international trip since Labour's resounding victory in elections earlier this month.

David Lammy said the ongoing war in Gaza is "intolerable" and stressed in meetings with Israeli and Palestinian leadership that Britain wants to assist with diplomatic efforts "securing a ceasefire deal and creating the space for a credible and irreversible pathway towards a two-state solution."

Lammy met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. He will meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Monday. During his visit, Lammy will also meet with families of hostages currently being held in Gaza who have ties to the UK. He called for the release of all hostages and a dramatic increase in the amount of humanitarian aid entering Gaza.

Lammy demanded Israel halt settlement expansion in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, and said that the Palestinian Authority needs to be "reformed and empowered."

1348 GMT –– Houthis report fresh US-UK air strike in northwestern Yemen

US and British warplanes launched a fresh air strike in Hajjah province in northwestern Yemen, the Houthi group said.

The attack targeted the Baha'is area in the province, the Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah television reported.

No details were provided about casualties or damage.

There was no comment yet from the US or Britain on the Houthi claim.

1328 GMT –– Palestinians recover 21 bodies from rubble in Gaza

Civil defence teams have retrieved the bodies of 21 Palestinians from the rubble following Israeli air strikes in Gaza.

A medical source said six victims were recovered following an Israeli strike in the southern city of Rafah and their bodies were transferred to Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis.

Three more bodies were pulled from under the rubble west of Gaza City, the Civil Defence Agency said in a statement.

Ten more victims were retrieved by civil defence teams in Tel al-Hawa neighbourhood southwest of Gaza City, medical sources said.

Residents also recovered the bodies of two people following an Israeli air strike near the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza, according to witnesses.

1256 GMT –– 1 soldier killed, 3 injured in Israeli strike on Damascus: Syrian media

A Syrian soldier was killed and three others were injured in an Israeli air strike in the capital Damascus, according to state media.

The state news agency SANA, citing a military source, said the attack targeted a number of military sites and a residential building in Kafr Sousa of Damascus.

The attack was staged from the direction of the occupied Golan Heights and Syrian air defence systems intercepted some Israeli missiles, SANA said.

The Israeli army confirmed that it had targeted Syrian air defence sites following the launch of two drones towards the port city of Eilat in southern Israel.

1247 GMT –– Several dead or wounded in Israeli air strike on school in central Gaza, health officials say

Several Palestinians were killed or wounded in an Israeli air strike that hit a school in central Gaza, health officials said.

The Gaza Media Office has so far put the death toll at 12 people killed, adding that the school was housing displaced people.

1213 GMT –– West Bank Palestinians stage general strike to protest deadly Israeli strike in Gaza

Palestinians staged a general strike in several cities in the occupied West Bank in protest of a deadly Israeli strike on a "humanitarian zone" in southern Gaza.

At least 90 people were killed and nearly 300 others injured in a strike that targeted the Al Mawasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Saturday.

The Israeli army claimed that the attack targeted Mohamed Deif, the commander of Hamas' armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, and his deputy.

According to an Anadolu news agency reporter, shops and businesses closed in Bethlehem, Tulkarm, Jenin and Qalqilya in protest of the Israeli attack.

1149 GMT –– No intelligence confirming Hamas commander's death: Israeli media

The Israeli army does not have intelligence confirming the death of the commander of Hamas' armed wing in southern Gaza, Israel's Army Radio said.

At least 90 people were killed and nearly 300 others injured in a strike that targeted the Al Mawasi area of Khan Younis in southern Gaza on Saturday.