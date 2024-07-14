World leaders have reacted with shock to the wounding of Donald Trump in an assassination attempt against the former US president at an election rally.

Presidents and prime ministers globally spoke out against political violence and expressed their support for those affected by the shooting on Saturday, which killed one bystander and left two other spectators critically wounded.

United Nations

UN chief Antonio Guterres "unequivocally" condemned the assassination attempt, his spokesman said.

"The Secretary-General unequivocally condemns this act of political violence. He sends his best wishes to President Trump for a speedy recovery," Guterres spokesman Stephan Dujarric said in a statement.

Europe

The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, condemned the attack.

"Once again, we are witnessing unacceptable acts of violence against political representatives," the bloc's top diplomat said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Sunday he was "appalled by the shocking scenes" at the rally.

"Political violence in any form has no place in our societies," the premier said.

Referring to "these dark hours", Hungary's leader Viktor Orban offered his "thoughts and prayers" to Trump.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said she was "following with apprehension" updates from Pennsylvania and wished Trump a speedy recovery.

Turkish President Erdogan strongly condemned the assassination attempt on Trump and extended heartfelt condolences to the former US president.

Germany's Olaf Scholz has called the shooting of Donald Trump at a campaign rally a despicable act, describing the violent attack as a threat to democracy.

In a post on X, Scholz said: "The attack on US presidential candidate Donald Trump is despicable. I wish him a speedy recovery. My thoughts are also with the people who were affected by the attack. Such acts of violence threaten democracy."

Poland's Duda has called attack on Trump a 'moment of shock' for global democracy

Latin America

Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the shooting "must be strongly condemned by all defenders of democracy and political dialogue."