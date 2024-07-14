It has been eight years since military tanks rolled across the bridges over the Istanbul Strait and fighter jets fired on Turkish civilians.

On the night of July 15, 2016, Türkiye went through a dramatic coup attempt.

The coup plotters, identified as members of the FETO (Fetullah Terrorist Organisation), launched their operation earlier than planned due to leaks.

The sequence of events saw strategic points in Istanbul and Ankara being targeted, bridges blocked, and low-flying fighter jets causing chaos.

As the night unfolded, key figures, including Türkiye President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, called for citizens to resist, leading to widespread civilian action against the coup.

The attempt was ultimately thwarted, but not without significant loss and turmoil.

It resulted in 253 civilian deaths and over 2,700 injuries. Here is the timeline of the sequence of events, and key moments to remember:

12:22 PM

Coup plotters dispatch plans for the coup attempt to units under their control.

4:00 PM

Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) alerts the General Staff about a possible coup attempt.

Erdogan's location in Marmaris remains undisclosed to the public until the coup attempt unfolds.

9:00 PM

Due to leaks, the coup plotters begin their attempts earlier than planned.

9:30 PM

Erdogan receives a phone call about unusual military activities, prompting him to contact key officials, including MIT chief at that time Hakan Fidan and the head of the Turkish Armed Forces General Hulusi Akar.

Blocking Istanbul’s bridges

10:00 PM

Putschist soldiders block Istanbul's Bogazici and Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridges. F-16s begin low flights over Ankara.

Erdogan reaches MIT chief Hakan Fidan around this time for an update on the unfolding situation.

11:00 PM

Binali Yildirim, then prime minister, announces the coup attempt on Türkiye's NTV.

Putschist soldiders open fire on civilians resisting in Cengelkoy and Sarachane districts of Istanbul.

11:45 PM

Flights at Ataturk Airport are halted.

Erdogan is informed about military jets flying low over Ankara.

11:50 PM

Citizens start flooding the streets in protest.

12:00 AM

Security sources identify FETO as having orchestrated the attempted coup.

The headquarters of the Turkish National Intelligence Organisation is attacked.

12:09 AM

A helicopter opens fire on the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) in Ankara.

Erdogan attempts to contact key officials like General Hulusi Akar, who is later revealed to be taken hostage by coup plotters.

12:13 AM

TRT news anchor Tijen Karas is forced to read the coup declaration.

12:37 AM