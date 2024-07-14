Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has reiterated the country's dedication to combating global injustices and supporting the oppressed under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Türkiye’s Communications Directorate arranged a concert on Sunday to commemorate July 15 Democracy and National Unity Day – the anniversary of the July 15, 2016 defeated coup bid – in which renowned composer and pianist Fahir Atakoglu showcased his album 15 July Saga at the Istanbul Ataturk Culture Center.

Speaking at the event, Altun stressed Türkiye’s resilience in the face of efforts to undermine its sovereignty, denouncing the 2016 coup as a scheme by a terrorist group serving global exploitation interests.

He said Türkiye is now impervious to destabilisation through terrorism and civil unrest and is dedicated to fighting global injustices and backing the oppressed under Erdogan’s leadership.

Altun said global powers aim to prevent Türkiye from exposing the truth about the Israeli massacre in Gaza, and from challenging the international system's disregard for genocide, war crimes, and massacres.

He vowed Türkiye will continue to steadfastly combat injustices within the global system for the innocent just as the nation stood up to the 2016 coup attempt by the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), an instrument of global exploitation.

