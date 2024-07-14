Yemen’s Houthi group announced Sunday that it attacked an Israeli ship in the Gulf of Aden and military targets in Israel's port city of Eilat.

The group's spokesman, Yahya Saree, said it targeted the MSC UNIFIC “with several ballistic missiles and drones.”

He added that its forces also attacked several Israeli military targets in Eilat “with several drones, an d the operation successfully achieved its objectives,” without elaborating.

Saree pointed out that the attacks were in solidarity with the Palestinian people and in response to an Israeli attack Saturday on a displaced people’s camp in Gaza’s al-Mawasi area near Khan Younis that killed at least 90 people and wounded at least 300 others.

There has been no comment from Israel regarding the Houthis’ statement.

