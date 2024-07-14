WORLD
2 MIN READ
Yemen’s Houthis attack Israeli ship, military targets in Israel
Group says it targeted MSC UNIFIC in Gulf of Aden, Israeli military targets in Eilat.
Yemen’s Houthis attack Israeli ship, military targets in Israel
The Houthis announced that they consider all American and British ships military targets.  / Others
By Staff Reporter
July 14, 2024

Yemen’s Houthi group announced Sunday that it attacked an Israeli ship in the Gulf of Aden and military targets in Israel's port city of Eilat.

The group's spokesman, Yahya Saree, said it targeted the MSC UNIFIC “with several ballistic missiles and drones.”

He added that its forces also attacked several Israeli military targets in Eilat “with several drones, an d the operation successfully achieved its objectives,” without elaborating.

Saree pointed out that the attacks were in solidarity with the Palestinian people and in response to an Israeli attack Saturday on a displaced people’s camp in Gaza’s al-Mawasi area near Khan Younis that killed at least 90 people and wounded at least 300 others.

There has been no comment from Israel regarding the Houthis’ statement.

RelatedYemen’s Houthis intensify attacks against Israel ships

Targeting cargo ships associated with Tel Aviv

RECOMMENDED

Since the beginning of 2024, a coalition led by the US has been conducting air strikes that it said are targeting Houthi locations in parts of Yemen in response to attacks by the group on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

The counterattacks have been occasionally met with retaliation from the group.

The Houthis have been targeting Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv in the Red Sea and Gulf and Aden with missiles and drones in solidarity with Gaza, where nearly 38,600 Palestinians have been killed in relentless Israeli attacks since last October.

They have expressed their determination to continue the operations until the end of the conflict.

With the intervention of Washington and London and an escalation of tensions, the Houthis announced that they consider all American and British ships military targets.

RelatedYemen's Houthis vow to continue Red Sea attacks after US-led air strikes
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Death toll in Iran protests reaches 2,677: Human rights group