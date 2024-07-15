US President Joe Biden has used the formal setting of the White House Oval Office on Sunday to ask Americans to lower the political temperature and remember they are neighbours after a would-be assassin wounded Republican rival Donald Trump.

Trump’s shooting “calls on all of us to take a step back,” Biden said in remarks of less than seven minutes. Thankfully Trump was not seriously injured, he said.

“We can’t allow this violence to be normalised. The political rhetoric in this country has gotten very heated. It’s time to cool it down," he said. "We all have a responsibility to do this."

It was Biden's third use of the formal setting of the Oval Office to comment on issues of major importance to Americans since he took power in 2021.

Biden's appearance allowed him to demonstrate the power of incumbency, an important symbolic image as he battles some in his own Democratic Party who want the 81-year-old leader to step aside from seeking re-election out of concerns he lacks the mental acuity for another four-year term.

Threat to American democracy