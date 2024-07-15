The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said that it is looking into the assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump during a rally in Pennsylvania as a "potential domestic terrorism act" while noting that the shooter had acted alone.

“At this point (in) the investigation, it appears that he was a lone actor, but we still have more investigation to go,” Robert Wells, the executive assistant director of the FBI’s National Security Branch, told reporters, referring to the suspected shooter, who was identified as Thomas Matthew Crooks, a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man.

"We are investigating this as an assassination attempt but also looking at it as a potential domestic terrorism act," he added.

“So our counterterrorism division and our criminal divisions are working jointly together to determine the motive,” Wells said.