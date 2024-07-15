Monday, July 15, 2024

1545 GMT –– The Gaza headquarters of the UN’s Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, in Gaza City, has turned into a battlefield and is now flattened, chief Philippe Lazzarini has said.

"Another episode in the blatant disregard of international humanitarian law," he said in a post on X.

Lazzarini called for the protection of the United Nations facilities at all times.

"They must never be used for military or fighting purposes."

1759 GMT –– Israeli army admits it suffers shortage of tanks, ammunition amid Gaza war

The Israeli army has admitted that it is suffering a shortage of tanks and ammunition amid its ongoing deadly offensive on Gaza.

The army said in filings to Israel's Supreme Court that many of its tanks were damaged during the Gaza war and that its ammunition was in short supply, Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

The admission was made in response to a petition demanding the incorporation of women fighters into the army's Armored Corps.

"The number of operational tanks in the corps is insufficient for the needs of the war and for conducting experiments of the deployment of women," the newspaper said, citing the court filing.

1736 GMT –– Israel hits Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon amid escalation

Israeli warplanes struck two buildings belonging to Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, the army said as tension continued to grow between the two sides.

The attack targeted the two buildings in the town of Mays al-Jabal after Hezbollah operatives were spotted inside, the army said in a statement.

1724 GMT –– Hamas and Palestinian rivals Fatah to meet in Beijing: official

Senior officials from the rival Palestinian groups Hamas, which is at war with Israel, and Fatah have agreed to meet in Beijing this month in a renewed bid for reconciliation, officials said.

The Hamas delegation is to be headed by its Qatar-based political chief Ismail Haniyeh, while the Fatah representation will be led by deputy head Mahmud Alul, Fatah sources said.

The two groups have been bitter rivals since Hamas ejected Fatah from Gaza after deadly clashes that followed Hamas's resounding victory in a 2006 election.

1449 GMT –– Removing Israeli war rubble in Gaza to take 15 years, $500M: UN

Clearing Gaza of the rubble caused by a deadly Israeli offensive will take about 15 years, the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has said.

"It would take up to 15 years to clear around 40 million tons of war rubble in Gaza," UNRWA said, citing an assessment by the UN Environment Program (UNEP).

It said the removal of the war debris in Gaza will need over 100 trucks and cost over $500 million.

"Debris poses a deadly threat for people in the Gaza Strip as it can contain unexploded ordnance and harmful substances," the UN agency added.

Last month, Israel's Army Radio, citing military officials, said around 50,000 bombs have been dropped on Gaza by Israeli warplanes since last October 7, adding that between 2,000-3,000 bombs did not explode.

1545 GMT –– Death toll from Israeli attack on UN-run school in central Gaza rises to 22

The death toll from Israeli bombardment of a UN-run school sheltering displaced Palestinians in central Gaza rose to 22, the Health Ministry in the enclave has said.

At least 102 other people were injured in the attack that targeted the Abu Oreiban School run by the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in the Nuseirat refugee camp on Sunday, the ministry added in a statement.

According to witnesses, several children and women were among the victims.

1535 GMT –– EU imposes sanctions on five Israelis and three entities

The European Union announced sanctions against five Israeli individuals and three entities, describing them as responsible for "serious and systematic human rights abuses" against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

The list included Tzav 9, a group which it said had regularly blocked humanitarian aid trucks delivering food, water and fuel to Gaza.

Also on the list were Ben-Zion Gopstein, founder and leader of the Lehava organisation, and Isaschar Manne, whom the EU described as the founder of an unauthorised outpost in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Both have also been sanctioned by the United States, as has Tzav 9, which Washington said last week opposes Jewish assimilation with non-Jews and agitates against Arabs in the name of religion and national security.

1530 GMT –– Lapid criticises Netanyahu, calls him "crybaby, coward"

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has dismissed allegations of incitement against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying every soldier fighting in Gaza is more threatened than him.

Lapid expressed his views in a post on the social media platform X, referring to a government meeting held on Sunday.

“Two hours of discussion in the government about the incitement against him. There is no two-hour discussion about the 101 victims of Kibbutz Bari. There is no two-hour discussion on the opening of the school year in the north on Sept. 1,” Lapid said with disbelief.

“Just the incitement against him is worth two hours of discussion? Is that the only thing that matters?” he questioned.

Criticizing the Israeli premier, Lapid said “Netanyahu is not a victim, he is a crybaby and a coward. Every soldier in Gaza is more threatened than he is.”

1500 GMT –– Australian library accused of censoring attendees of pro-Palestine workshop

Authors and poets in Australia accused the State Library of Victoria (SLV) of censorship, following the termination of their contracts for a pro-Palestine workshop in March.

Jinghua Qian, one of the writers involved, alleged that he acquired certain documents from the library using a Freedom of Information request, which showed SLV examining authors' social media for pro-Palestine content.

He claimed correspondence between SLV Board member Maxine McKew and CEO Paul Duldig indicated the library management emphasizing the importance of being cautious about the language used by individuals they collaborate with, including scrutinizing Australian poet and novelist Omer Sakr's posts after October 7 on Gaza.

1208 GMT –– Germany says deadly Israeli attack on Khan Younis safe zone may be justified

Germany has suggested a deadly Israeli attack on a humanitarian safe zone near the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis could be justified.

The strike that hit the densely populated Al-Mawasi on Saturday killed at least 90 people and wounded many more. Israel said the strike targeted Mohammed Deif, the head of Hamas military wing.

Asked at a press briefing whether the Israeli air assault was justified, given the fact that it killed dozens of people, among them women and children, Foreign Ministry spokesman Sebastian Fischer said: "I don't think that's an easy question to answer because, for example, we don't know how many of the victims were terrorists."

“Perhaps we first have to state again that the Israeli airstrike on Saturday at noon was, I believe, aimed at Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif and also Rafa Salama, the commander of the Khan Yunis Brigades," he added.

1153 GMT –– Gaza detainees face torture, rape in Israeli prisons: Lawyer

A Palestinian lawyer shared harrowing accounts of torture against detainees from Gaza in Israeli prisons.

Khaled Mahajna, a lawyer with the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs, said at a press conference that he visited two Gaza detainees on Sunday in Ofer Prison near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank.

Read the full story here...