Millions of Rwandans are heading to the polls to choose the next president and members of parliament in an election that could give incumbent Paul Kagame a fourth term in office.

The election on Monday pits Kagame of the ruling Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) against Frank Habineza of the opposition Democratic Green Party of Rwanda and Philippe Mpayimana, an independent candidate.

All three candidates ended their three weeks of electioneering in the capital Kigali on Saturday ahead of the polls.

More than 500 candidates are vying for 80 seats in the Chamber of Deputies, the lower chamber of parliament.

Polling stations opened at 7am local time (0500 GMT) for more than 9 million eligible voters, according to the National Electoral Commission.

Around 100,000 voluntary polling officials were deployed to facilitate the free election at more than 2,500 voting stations. Polls will close at 3pm (1300 GMT) and ballot counting will begin after.

The electoral body accredited more than 1,100 local and international observers to monitor the elections.

They include those from the African Union, the East African Community (EAC) bloc, the European Union, the Commonwealth and the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

David Maraga, former chief justice of the Supreme Court of Kenya, who heads the EAC election observation team, said the mission had observed that there was a generally calm electoral, political and security environment ahead of the polling day.

Political commentators have predicted that Kagame is almost certain to win based on strong support across the country.

Kagame’s candidacy was also bolstered by the support of nine out of 11 other opposition political parties in the country.

Long lines formed at polling stations in many parts of Kigali shortly before voting began.

Fabrice Ntwali, a market trader, arrived at his local polling station in Kigali’s Kicukiro District shortly after 5am, seeking to cast his ballot and then head to work.

He said he would vote for Kagame because of his track record.