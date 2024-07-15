China's central bank left a medium-term rate unchanged as expected when rolling over maturing medium-term loans.

The steady medium-term lending facility (MLF) rate was in line with market expectations, as narrowing interest margins at lenders and a weak Chinese currency continue to limit Beijing's ability to use monetary easing to shore up the sputtering economy.

Meanwhile, the central bank has been working to avoid money idling in the financial system.

By the numbers

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it kept the rate of $13.8 billion (100 billion yuan) in one-year MLF loans to some financial institutions unchanged at 2.50 percent from the previous operation.

With 103 billion yuan in MLF loans set to expire this month, the operation resulted in a net 3 billion yuan fund withdrawal from the banking system.

The central bank also injected 129 billion yuan through seven-day reverse repos while keeping borrowing costs unchanged at 1.80 percent.

'Fulfills the function'