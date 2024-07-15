Turksat 6A, Türkiye’s first homegrown communications satellite, has successfully completed the third ignition process of its space journey towards its stable orbit.

"Today, we successfully completed the 3rd ignition process, which lasted 7 minutes. TURKSAT 6A continues its historic journey a nd progresses towards its orbit,” the country’s Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on X on Sunday.

Turksat 6A will have its fourth ignition process in its orbital journey on Tuesday, according to Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir.

Turksat 6A, Türkiye’s first homegrown communications satellite, was launched last week into space as the result of 10 years of work, boosting the number of Türkiye’s active satellites to nine.