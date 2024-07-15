The Turkish Embassy in the US has hosted a commemoration ceremony marking the eighth anniversary of the 2016 defeated coup attempt in Türkiye.

The ceremony began on Sunday with a moment of silence and the Turkish national anthem, followed by a Quran recitation in honour of the victims of the coup attempt.

Turkish Ambassador to the US, Sedat Onal, said that eight years ago, a "treacherous cult" called the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), which had "insidiously" infiltrated Turkish state institutions over the course of decades, attempted to overthrow the elected government, assassinate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and seize key institutions.

Turkish democracy and the constitutional order, as well as Turkish Armed Forces, police and judiciary, were targeted by "this cult, whose members are loyal to no one else but to their notorious ringleader Fetullah Gulen," he said.

Stressing that the coup attempt was a "traumatic event" for the Turkish nation, Onal said: "But this cult did not take into account the resilience, determination and bravery of the Turkish people in defending their democracy and freedoms."

Turkish people from all walks of life stood against the "heinous coup attempt" and displayed "an exemplary resistance" to protect the constitutional order and uphold the rule of law in Türkiye, he added.

Türkiye expects US to be 'vigilant against poisonous narrative' of FETO

Even though the coup attempt was prevented, Türkiye's struggle is far from being over, Onal said, and added that over the last eight years, the "malign nature of this terrorist cult" has been more widely exposed and its real intentions uncovered.

Türkiye is determined to continue its efforts until justice is served and all those responsible are held to account, he said, decrying how Gulen and "his so-called disciples" who live in the US have not yet been brought to justice.

"Although the Turkish American community, seeing them for what they are, distanced themselves from FETO, some FETO members are still able to find audience in the US Congress and disseminate their black propaganda to defame Türkiye and try to undermine Turkish-American relations," he added.

Türkiye expects the US to be "vigilant against the poisonous narrative" of FETO and cooperate with Turkish authorities to bring FETO members to justice, Onal said.

"This is not only a matter of bilateral relations but a fundamental principal of upholding the universal values that both our nations cherish," he added.