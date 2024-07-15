WORLD
2 MIN READ
Suicide bomber attacks military facility in northwestern Pakistan
The coordinated attack targeted a facility housing military offices and security force residences.
Suicide bomber attacks military facility in northwestern Pakistan
Local authorities said several soldiers were also wounded in the attacks. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
July 15, 2024

A suicide bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle, and at least one of his accomplices exploded his vest near the outer wall of a military facility in northwestern Pakistan, wounding eight civilians and damaging nearby homes, a local police official said.

Tahir Khan said on Monday that security forces quickly responded to the “coordinated attack” and foiled an attempt by the insurgents to enter the sprawling military facility in the city of Bannu, which mainly houses offices of the military and homes of security forces.

He also said army helicopters and ground forces were still reaching the area to track more militants.

Local authorities said several soldiers were also wounded in the attacks.

There was no immediate comment from the government or military.

Bannu is in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan. The province has witnessed a surge in militant attacks in recent years.

RelatedCross-border terrorist attacks test Pakistan’s patience with the Taliban
RECOMMENDED

Possible perpetrators

In January 2023, militants killed at least 101 people, mostly police officers, when a suicide bomber disguised as a policeman attacked a mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

No one claimed responsibility for the attack, but the suspicion is likely to fall on the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who have stepped up attacks on security forces across the country in recent months.

TTP — who are also known as the Pakistani Taliban — are a separate group but loosely affiliated with Afghan Taliban.

The terror group has stepped up its attacks on Pakistani security forces since the Afghan Taliban seized power in neighbouring Afghanistan in 2021.

RelatedTwo Pakistani soldiers, wanted terrorist killed in anti-terror operation
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms
Death toll in Iran protests reaches 2,677: Human rights group