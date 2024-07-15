Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has commemorated the 8th anniversary of the failed coup attempt on 15 July 2016, honouring the memory of those who were martyred and expressing gratitude to those who were wounded while defending the nation.

"On the 8th anniversary of the treacherous coup attempt on July 15, I pray for Allah’s mercy on all our heroes who became martyrs by shielding their chests against bullets," Erdogan said on X on Sunday.

He extended his appreciation to the veterans, saying, "I offer my gratitude to our veterans who were injured while fighting for the same noble cause."

"We recall with great pride the epic struggle our nation waged with their bare hands against death-dealing weapons," he stated.

Erdogan vowed to keep the memory of the martyrs alive through generations. "We will keep the heroism of our martyrs, whose names are inscribed in history and in the hearts of our nation in golden letters, alive by passing their stories from heart to heart," he affirmed.