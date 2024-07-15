On a windy day fifteen years ago, Mahmoud Abu Hamda clicked his shutter to capture a photograph of seagulls in flight over a dark, rough Mediterranean sea in Gaza—his cherished first shot with his first camera when he was 19.

Yet, one dated October 6, 2023, of a festive sight of fishermen at work during an abundant fishing season at the Gaza Port remains hidden away in his collection.

For years, the 34-year-old Palestinian photographer, once based in Gaza City, had looked at the bright and cheerful side of life through his lens – bringing to the world the daily life of his community and the beauty of Gaza in vibrant colours. But October 7 changed everything.

“It feels pointless (now),” Hamda tells TRT World.

The death and destruction heaped by Israel over nearly ten months have turned Gaza into a dystopian wasteland of mass graves, twisted metal and concrete rubble.

“It leaves me with a sense of sorrow because I captured those (beautiful) moments… and (now) it leaves people with sorrow because all of that has changed and become a thing of the past, in a way that it has really become the past,” he adds.

Over the course of its genocidal war, Israel has killed more than 38,000 people, including a generation of Palestinians who pursued the creative arts–poets, writers, artists, et al.

Hamda is lucky to be alive. He has now made it his mission to tell the world about Gaza’s misery through photographs of the war, which he shares on social media.

Life amid war

Gaza, like all other Palestinian lands, has been under siege by the Israeli state for decades now, and the people are virtually prisoners in their homeland.

But still, life was not so grim before Israel launched aerial strikes and a ground invasion in response to Hamas’s cross-border operation.

A day in the life of Hamda generally involved teaching at the University of Gaza City and capturing the beauty of Gaza through his photography.

His work focused on landscapes, portraits, and food, presenting the Palestinian enclave in a light often unseen by the world —a place of enchantment and hidden beauty.

“I aimed to show people a different perspective of Gaza, one they weren't accustomed to seeing, and I can say that I succeeded in presenting Gaza in an enchanting way to the world,” he reflects.

Hamda discovered his passion for photography in his teenage years, honing his craft through consistent experimentation over the years –composition, light and shade and subjects.

He began with a small pocket camera, the Canon A580. Now, he uses the much more advanced Canon R6, which helps him shoot professional-quality photographs.

Later, when he became a lecturer at the university, he began passing his skills to his students.

October 7, too, had dawned bright, and Hamda was looking forward to giving his first lecture to a batch of new students.

But even before he made it to the university, Israel launched what would become one of the most indiscriminate airstrikes on civilian populations in recent history.

I felt at that moment that something strange was happening…there was something different about this war that suggested everything would change rapidly - Mahmoud Abu Hamda

He rushed home and packed only the essentials: some legal documents, his laptop and camera, perhaps the most precious possession he owned. Then, he found a car and drove off with his wife and children.

“We left behind everything at our home, even our clothes, taking only what we were wearing,” Mahmoud says, adding that his biggest regret was departing too quickly, without taking anything else from his house that would carry its memory, unaware that in the months that followed, homesickness would become a fixed state.

His neighbourhood, named al Remal, ended up becoming one of the first areas destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on October 9. That was the first of the three times he was displaced.