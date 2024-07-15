Kenyan police have said they had arrested a suspected serial killer who had confessed to murdering 42 women including his wife before dumping their dismembered bodies in a Nairobi rubbish tip.

Since Friday, a total of nine butchered bodies trussed up in plastic bags have been pulled from the garbage site in the Mukuru slum area in the south of the capital, a gruesome discovery that has horrified the nation.

Acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said on Monday that the 33-year-old suspect, named as Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, was arrested at around 3:00 am (0000 GMT) on Monday near a Nairobi bar where he had been watching the Euro 2024 football finals.

"We are dealing with a serial killer, a psychopathic serial killer who has no respect for human life," the head of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohamed Amin told reporters.

"We are dealing with a vampire, a psychopath."

Amin said Khalusha claimed the murders took place between 2022 and July 11 this year.

"The suspect confessed to have lured, killed and disposed of 42 female bodies at the dumping site," he added.

"Unfortunately, and this is very sad, the suspect alleged that his first victim was his wife... who he strangled to death, before dismembering her body and disposing it at the same site," he said.