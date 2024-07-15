The man who nearly killed Donald Trump by shooting at him from a rooftop when the former US president was addressing a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13, has been identified as a 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks from the Pittsburgh suburb of Bethel Park.

The attack, which shook the country, left one rally attendee dead and two others wounded

According to the FBI investigation, Crooks was armed with a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle. Soon after firing a volley of shots -- one of the bullets brushing Trump's right ear -- a Secret Service sniper killed Crooks.

Crooks neighbours and community members in Bethel Park are in a shock, unable to comprehend how a seemingly introvert young man could carry out such a reprehensible act.

Identity and Background

US law enforcement agencies did not find any proof of identification from Crooks' body. Later, using DNA and facial recognition technology, he was identified.

In 2022, Crooks had graduated from Bethel Park High School, winning a $500 prize for maths and science. He worked in a local nursing home kitchen and was a registered Republican, although he had also donated $15 to the liberal campaign group ActBlue in 2021.

Crooks held a membership at the Clairton Sportsmen's Club, a local shooting club known for its extensive facilities. The club's attorney, Robert S Bootay III, condemned the violence, stating that the organisation fully admonished Crooks' actions.

Investigators believe the rifle used in the attack was purchased by Crooks' father. The suspect was reportedly wearing a T-shirt from Demolition Ranch, a YouTube channel focusing on firearms and demolition.