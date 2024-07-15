Fahrettin Altun, Türkiye's Communications Director, has marked July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day with a comprehensive article disseminated across nearly 50 international news outlets spanning 15 countries.

Narrating Türkiye's perseverance in confronting the treacherous coup attempt of July 15, 2016, Altun's piece appeared in esteemed international publications such as Italy's Il Messaggero and Il Mattino, Germany's Focus magazine, Greece's Kathimerini, China's prominent news portal Sohu, and Russia's Tonkosti, among others.

In his article, Altun recounted the turbulent night when FETO terrorists initiated their attempt to overthrow Türkiye's democratically elected government, commencing with the closure of bridges in Istanbul and the deployment of tanks on the streets in several provinces.

The assault extended to bombing key institutions, including Türkiye's Grand National Assembly, the Presidential Complex, and the Ankara Provincial Security Directorate.

The coup plotters aimed to assassinate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, prompting a swift and resolute response from Turkish citizens who heeded the President's call broadcasted nationwide, flooding the streets in defence of democracy.

Throughout the night, millions of ordinary citizens courageously confronted the putschists, demonstrating a determined commitment to preserving democratic values and national sovereignty.

By the morning of July 16, through the collective efforts of the Turkish Armed Forces, the General Directorate of Security, and the unwavering determination of the Turkish people, the treacherous coup attempt was decisively quelled.

The Turkish nation mourned the loss of 253 martyrs, both soldiers and civilians, with over 2,700 individuals injured.

Inadequate responses by allies