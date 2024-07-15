TÜRKİYE
July 15 testament to enduring resilience of global democracy —Altun
Fahrettin Altun notes that some Western outlets attempted to portray the bloody coup attempt as a "clash between two sides."
In his article, Altun recounted the turbulent night when FETO terrorists initiated their attempt to overthrow Türkiye's democratically elected government. / Photo: AA / AA
July 15, 2024

Fahrettin Altun, Türkiye's Communications Director, has marked July 15 as Democracy and National Unity Day with a comprehensive article disseminated across nearly 50 international news outlets spanning 15 countries.

Narrating Türkiye's perseverance in confronting the treacherous coup attempt of July 15, 2016, Altun's piece appeared in esteemed international publications such as Italy's Il Messaggero and Il Mattino, Germany's Focus magazine, Greece's Kathimerini, China's prominent news portal Sohu, and Russia's Tonkosti, among others.

In his article, Altun recounted the turbulent night when FETO terrorists initiated their attempt to overthrow Türkiye's democratically elected government, commencing with the closure of bridges in Istanbul and the deployment of tanks on the streets in several provinces.

The assault extended to bombing key institutions, including Türkiye's Grand National Assembly, the Presidential Complex, and the Ankara Provincial Security Directorate.

The coup plotters aimed to assassinate President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, prompting a swift and resolute response from Turkish citizens who heeded the President's call broadcasted nationwide, flooding the streets in defence of democracy.

Throughout the night, millions of ordinary citizens courageously confronted the putschists, demonstrating a determined commitment to preserving democratic values and national sovereignty.

By the morning of July 16, through the collective efforts of the Turkish Armed Forces, the General Directorate of Security, and the unwavering determination of the Turkish people, the treacherous coup attempt was decisively quelled.

The Turkish nation mourned the loss of 253 martyrs, both soldiers and civilians, with over 2,700 individuals injured.

Inadequate responses by allies

Altun emphasised in his article that the victory achieved on that historic night was not only a triumph for Türkiye but also a testament to the enduring resilience of global democracy.

Nevertheless, the threat posed by the FETO terrorist organisation persists, with its leader still residing in the United States revealed as the mastermind behind this heinous act.

Türkiye continues to seek international solidarity, particularly in securing the extradition of FETO fugitives and leaders who have sought refuge abroad.

While many nations expressed support and solidarity following the coup attempt, Altun lamented that some allies' responses fell short of expectations, citing inadequate coverage and oversimplified narratives in Western media.

"Following the treacherous coup attempt on July 15, despite numerous attempts for the extradition of the organisation's leader based in Pennsylvania, our ally, the United States, did not provide a positive response on this matter," Altun wrote.

He mentioned that the way the coup attempt was covered in the media of some Western countries fell short, with some of them "simplifying the events of the night of July 15 by describing the bloody coup attempt against our democracy as a 'clash between two sides.'"

"This attitude, while there was a threat to our democracy, was saddening for us."

Looking ahead, Altun affirmed Türkiye's commitment to strengthening its democratic institutions and safeguarding against future threats posed by terrorist organisations like FETO.

He reiterated the nation's dedication to honouring the memory of those who sacrificed their lives on that fateful night by safeguarding the country's independence, prosperity, and democratic future.

