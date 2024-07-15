WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indian lawyers flood streets against Modi's criminal law reform
Lawyers in New Delhi are boycotting court hearings in protest of new criminal legislation that expands police powers and requires faster rulings.
Indian lawyers flood streets against Modi's criminal law reform
A lawyer looks into his mobile phone in front of India's Supreme Court in New Delhi, December 11, 2023. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
July 15, 2024

Thousands of lawyers in India's capital have protested against an overhaul in criminal legislation by staying away from work and boycotting court hearings, as opposition mounted to the changes.

Lawyers in seven district courts around New Delhi took part in the strike on Monday, N.C. Sharma, the spokesperson of the All District Courts Bar Associations of Delhi, said.

"Lawyers are protesting because the changes will create confusion," he added.

Many have been angered by new laws that came in on July 1 expanding police powers to keep people in pre-trial detention and requiring judges to issue written rulings within 45 days of the end of a trial.

RelatedModi government's violent crackdown will not end India’s farmer protests

'Endless wait for justice'

RECOMMENDED

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has defended the changes — which also include the death sentence for gang rape of women under 18 — saying they are "victim-centric", modernise the system and "end the endless wait for justice".

But lawyers' bodies, opposition parties and activists have called for a pause, saying the changes will give excessive powers to the police and pile pressure onto an already overburdened justice system as lawyers try to interpret and challenge the new legal provisions.

New Delhi's Patiala House district court was much quieter than usual on Monday when Reuters visited. One court official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said many cases were not argued and lawyers sought adjournments.

The Supreme Court of India and the High Court continued to operate normally.

RelatedThousands of Indian farmers continue Delhi protest push after talks fail
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms