Direct casualties in Gaza have nearly reached 40,000 people since last October, with at least 10,000 Palestinians still reported missing and presumed dead.

Arecent article in the the Lancetjournal estimated that total casualties in Gaza may already be as high as 186,000 people, once the scale of the conflict and indirect deaths are considered. The authors used standard applications of statistics based on studies of conflict zones to provide the most broad (and conservative) estimates of the true death toll.

That article has been met with a chorus of condemnation by those with no background in geography, statistics, disaster science or public health.

Propaganda outlets have preposterously called the research "Blood Libel," invoking accusations of vampirism against Jews from the Middle Ages to label the world's most prestigious medical journal "anti-Semitic," even though one of the lead authors sits on the board of the Israel National Institute For Health Policy Research.

Meritless attacks

Reports of deaths in Gaza have been subject to meritless attack since Israel began its bombardment last year.

Those attacks have come from the highest level of authority in the United States - including United States President Joe Biden.

Conflict zones often yield large ranges of estimated deaths because of the complications inherent to war, which have been weaponised to further obfuscate the cost of lives.

Bodies trapped under the rubble in Gaza will continue to deteriorate, becoming unrecognisable with time. Thousands will be found in pieces if any pieces are found at all.

Bodies crushed under the weight of collapsed buildings leave little behind to identify - a fact Americans already know well from our own past tragedies.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks based on reports of who were in the buildings, who never arrived home, and the expected occupancy of the Twin Towers on that fateful day.

Even though the estimate of 3,000 is largely uncontested, only 1,649 have been identified via advanced DNA testing of bone fragments. And that's with the world's leading DNA technology and billions of dollars in federal funding.

The indirect death toll may be even higher. Estimates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's World Trade Center Health Program and the Victims Compensation Fund show nearly 4,000 claims have been filed for 9/11-related, including people with cancer and airway disorders.

Denial and culpability

Gaza officials haven't even begun to catalogue or count the real toll of Israel's aggression. How can they when the area is still subject to attack and most of its key infrastructure has been destroyed?

History teaches us that denial, especially of mass casualty events, serves to absolve responsible parties from guilt or spare them from embarrassment.