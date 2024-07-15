WORLD
Heavy rainfall in Afghanistan kills dozens
At least 35 people have died, and many others are injured in Nangarhar province, where homes and crops have also been destroyed.
Nangarhar province suffers the most significant impact from the storm. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
July 15, 2024

A storm that brought heavy rainfall to eastern Afghanistan killed at least 35 people on Monday, a Taliban official has said.

Many others were injured across Nangarhar province, according to Sediqullah Quraishi, provincial director of the information and culture department.

Among the dead were five members of the same family who were killed when the roof of their house collapsed in Surkh Rod district, Quraishi said. Four other family members were injured.

He said there are women and children among those killed and injured, and the weather has destroyed many properties and crops in different parts of the province.

Earlier, the World Food Program said the exceptionally heavy rains in Afghanistan had killed more than 300 people and destroyed thousands of houses, mostly in the northern province of Baghlan on May 10 and May 11.

Survivors have been left with no home, no land and no source of livelihood, WFP said.

