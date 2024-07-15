Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has asked the country's top court to annul a controversial "foreign influence" law that has sparked mass protests and condemnation from the West.

Initiated by the ruling Georgian Dream party, the law was adopted in May despite weeks of unprecedented street protests and warnings it would undermine Tbilisi's bid for EU membership.

The law, which critics have compared to repressive Russian legislation used to silence dissent, forces groups receiving at least a fifth of their funding from abroad to register as "organisations pursuing the interests of a foreign power".

On Monday, the pro-Western President Zurabishvili filed a complaint to Georgia's constitutional court asking it "to suspend the law's enactment and to annul it definitively", her parliamentary secretary, Giorgi Mskhiladze, told reporters.

He called the law "unconstitutional" because it contradicts a provision requiring the authorities to "take all measures within the scope of their competence to ensure the full integration of Georgia into the European Union and NATO".

Lawmakers earlier overrode a veto by Zurabishvili to pass the law.

'Incompatible' with Georgia