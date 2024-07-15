A Syrian pro-Bashar Assad businessman was killed in an Israeli strike on his car near the Syrian-Lebanese border Monday evening, according to Lebanese media.

A drone targeted the car of Baraa Katerji in the Syrian town of Saboura near the border with Lebanon, Al-Mayadeen television reported.

The businessman and his bodyguard were killed in the attack.

Katerji and his brother Husam had close ties to the Syria's Bashar al Assad.