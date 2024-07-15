US President Joe Biden has ordered Secret Service protection for independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. after the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, the Homeland Security Chief said.

"In light of this weekend's events, the president has directed me to work with the Secret Service to provide protection to Robert Kennedy Jr," Alejandro Mayorkas told a White House briefing on Monday.

Kennedy, the scion of America's most famous political clan, is an environmental lawyer and long-time vaccine sceptic.

"Thank you to President Biden for granting me Secret Service protection," Kennedy said on X after the announcement.

The 70-year-old also pointedly thanked a private security firm "for keeping me safe for the last 15 months of my presidential campaign."

Former President Trump had called earlier in the day for Secret Service protection to be extended to Kennedy.

"In light of what is going on in the world today, I believe it is imperative that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. receive Secret Service protection — immediately. Given the history of the Kennedy Family, this is the obvious right thing to do!"

Trump posted on social media. Kennedy's father, presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, and uncle, president John F. Kennedy, were both assassinated in shootings in the 1960s.

The 78-year-old Trump was injured but survived an assassination attempt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday, a brazen attack that shocked a nation already deeply polarised ahead of the November election.