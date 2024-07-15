WORLD
Who is JD Vance, Trump's pick for vice president?
Junior senator from Ohio has swiftly risen since his acclaimed memoir "Hillbilly Elegy" gained prominence just before Trump's 2016 presidential win, paving the way for him to make an impactful entry into US politics within a short period.
JD Vance at Republican National Convention, in Milwaukee / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
July 15, 2024

Former US President Donald Trump has made a strategic move in his quest to reclaim the White House by announcing US Senator JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate.

Vance, a 39-year-old Republican currently serving his first term in the Senate, brings a multifaceted background that has garnered national attention.

Vance's rise to prominence began with the publication of his acclaimed memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy," a poignant account of his upbringing in Middletown, Ohio, his service as a Marine in Iraq, and his academic achievements at Ohio State University and Yale Law School. His venture into Silicon Valley as a successful venture capitalist added a layer of experience that shaped his understanding of economic dynamics.

Published during Trump's initial presidential campaign, "Hillbilly Elegy" not only catapulted Vance into literary fame but also provided profound insights into the appeal of Trump's candidacy among working-class and rural white voters.

This connection with Trump was further solidified by his endorsement and eventual election to the Senate in 2022, following a spirited campaign supported by his anti-opioid activism and compelling personal narrative.

Defending Trump's agenda

RECOMMENDED

Central to Vance's political trajectory is his evolving relationship with Trump himself. Initially a vocal critic, Vance underwent a transformation prior to his Senate bid, embracing Trump's policies and vision for America.

Their bond, characterised by frequent personal interactions and mutual respect, underscores Vance's ability to articulate Trump's "America First" agenda with conviction and clarity.

Beyond his role as a political ally, Vance has emerged as a leading voice within conservative circles, advocating for policies that prioritise domestic issues over interventionist foreign policies, promoting free-market economics, and championing cultural conservatism.

His legislative efforts, such as co-sponsoring bipartisan initiatives like railway safety and Great Lakes restoration funding, reflect a pragmatic approach that seeks bipartisan solutions while staying true to his conservative principles.

Vance's candidacy as Trump's running mate is seen not only as a strategic choice to bolster support in crucial swing states but also as a testament to his capacity to effectively communicate and defend Trump's agenda on the national stage.

With his ability to resonate with voters in Ohio and beyond, Vance is poised to play a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of the upcoming presidential campaign, aiming to secure a return to the highest office in the land.

SOURCE:AP, TRTWorld and agencies
