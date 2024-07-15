WORLD
3 MIN READ
Clashes over government job quota injure over 100 students in Bangladesh
Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud stated efforts to turn the anti-quota movement into an anti-state movement by exploiting the emotions of young students won't be allowed to succeed.
Clashes over government job quota injure over 100 students in Bangladesh
Anti-quota protesters and students backing the ruling Awami League party clash on Dhaka University campus in Dhaka / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
July 15, 2024

More than 100 students have been injured across Bangladesh in clashes between those protesting to end a quota system for government jobs and others loyal to the ruling party, police and witnesses said.

The Monday protests mark the first significant demonstrations that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has faced since she won a fourth straight term in an election in January boycotted by the main opposition.

Thousands of anti-quota protesters and members of the student wing of Hasina's Awami League hurled rocks and fought each other with sticks and iron rods at universities across the country, including Dhaka, police and witnesses said.

Students were injured on several campuses, police officials said.

The protesters called for marches and rallies to continue across the country to press their demands.

Governments comments'

RECOMMENDED

The protests began earlier this month after the High Court ordered the government to restore 30 percent job quotas for the descendants of freedom fighters.

They have continued despite Bangladesh's top court suspending that order for a month last week.

The protests intensified on Sunday night after Hasina refused to meet the students' demands, stating that the issue was now before the court.

Hasina said those who oppose job quotas for relatives of freedom fighters are the 'Razakar', which collaborated with the Pakistani army during the 1971 War of Independence.

Her comments led thousands of students to leave their dormitories on the Dhaka University campus at midnight to protest.

"An attempt is being made to transform the anti-quota movement into an anti-state one using the emotions of young students," said Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud. "The government will not allow an unstable situation to develop."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
YPG continues to block civilians from using safe humanitarian corridor: Syrian officials
Fugitive linked to Russian envoy's killing changes name, lives in Canada
Turkish artist's exhibition in London blends art, Darwish's poetry to reflect Gaza's story
Torrential rains, floods kill over 100 across southern Africa
Italy seeks NATO presence in Arctic amid Greenland tensions
Gaza admin chief secures one-year budget, pushes for World Bank-backed reconstruction fund
UNICEF warns Ukrainian children are freezing under 'hardest winter of war' amid power cuts
Putin urges stepped-up diplomacy for regional stability in calls with Netanyahu, Pezeshkian
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
Under Trump's Greenland shadow, Europe mulls reaching out to Russia
Nuclear accident risk in Ukraine outweighs fear of atomic weapons: IAEA chief
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
SMR cooperation with Washington offers Ankara key opportunity, says US Nuclear Energy Institute head
Vote counting underway in Uganda as opposition leader slams process
India to ease rules to boost foreign investment in domestic defence firms