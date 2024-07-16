US President Joe Biden has said that it was a "mistake" to say he wanted to put a "bull's-eye" on Republican nominee Donald Trump, but argued that the rhetoric from his opponent was more incendiary while warning that Trump remained a threat to democratic institutions.

The "bull's-eye" remarks from Biden came during a private call with donors last week as the Democrat had been scrambling to shore up his imperiled candidacy with key party constituencies. During that conversation, Biden declared that he was "done" talking about his poor debate performance and that it was "time to put Trump in the bull's-eye," saying Trump has gotten far too little scrutiny on his stances, rhetoric and lack of campaigning.

Insisting "there was very little focus on Trump's agenda," Biden told NBC anchor Lester Holt that while he acknowledged his "mistake," he nonetheless is "not the guy who said I wanted to be a dictator on day one" and that he wanted the focus to be on what Trump was saying.

Critical of JD Vance

"Look, how do you talk about the threat to democracy, which is real, when a president says things like he says?" Biden said. "Do you just not say anything because it may incite somebody?”

The interview was occurring the same day that his reelection team was preparing to resume full-throttle campaigning after the assassination attempt on Trump, particularly after the GOP nominee announced Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running mate — which unleashed a flurry of criticism from the Biden campaign and other Democrats about the young freshman senator's policy positions.

"He’s a clone of Trump on the issues," Biden told reporters at Andrews Air Force Base shortly before departing for Nevada for a series of speeches and campaign events. "I don’t see any difference."

Once Vance was tapped as Trump's vice-presidential pick, the Biden campaign hit send on a fundraising solicitation signed by the President, and his team issued a blistering statement, saying he picked the freshman senator because he would "bend over backwards to enable Trump and his extreme MAGA agenda."

For her part, Vice President Kamala Harris phoned Vance to congratulate him and left him a voicemail message, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The NBC interview, scheduled before the attempt on Trump’s life at a rally in Pennsylvania, had been part of Biden’s broader strategy to prove his fitness for office after angst grew among Democrats because of his disastrous June 27 debate performance.