Trump attends Republican convention bandaged after assassination attempt
Delegates erupted in cheers as Trump appeared onscreen backstage, then emerged visibly emotional while Lee Greenwood sang "God Bless the USA."
Donald Trump made an appearance during the first night of the Republican National Convention on Monday with a bandage on his right ear/ Photo: AFP / AFP
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
July 16, 2024

Former US president Donald Trump, two days after surviving an attempted assassination, appeared triumphantly at the Republican National Convention's opening night with a bandage over his right ear.

Delegates cheered wildly as Trump appeared onscreen backstage and then emerged, visibly emotional, as Lee Greenwood sang "God Bless the USA." Trump did not address the convention.

Trump's appearance came hours after jubilant and emboldened delegates nominated the former president to lead their ticket for a third time and welcomed Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his running mate.

"We must unite as a party, and we must unite as a nation," said Republican Party Chairman Michael Whatley, Trump’s handpicked party leader, as he opened Monday's primetime national convention session. "We must show the same strength and resilience as President Trump and lead this nation to a greater future."

"Fight, fight, fight"

But Whatley and other Republican leaders made clear that their calls for harmony did not extend to President Joe Biden and Democrats.

"Their policies are a clear and present danger to America, to our institutions, our values and our people," said Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, welcoming the party to his battleground state, which Trump won in 2016 but lost to Biden four years ago.

Saturday’s shooting at a Pennsylvania rally, where Trump was injured and one man died, was not far from delegates’ minds as they celebrated — a stark contrast to the anger and anxiety that had marked the previous few days.

Some delegates chanted “fight, fight, fight” — the same words that Trump was seen shouting to the crowd as the Secret Service ushered him off the stage, his fist raised and face bloodied.

A second Trump term

"We should all be thankful right now that we are able to cast our votes for President Donald J. Trump after what took place on Saturday," said New Jersey state Sen. Michael Testa as he announced all of his state’s 12 delegates for Trump.

The scene upon Trump’s formal nomination reflected the depths of his popularity among Republican activists. When he cleared the necessary number of delegates, video screens in the arena read “OVER THE TOP” while the song "Celebration" played and delegates danced and waved Trump signs. Throughout the voting, delegates flanked by "Make America Great Again" signs applauded as state after state voted their support for a second Trump term.

Wyoming delegate Sheryl Foland was among those who adopted the "fight" chant after seeing Trump survive Saturday in what she called "monumental photos and video."

"We knew then we were going to adopt that as our chant," added Foland, a child trauma mental health counselor. "Not just because we wanted him to fight, and that God was fighting for him. We thought, isn’t it our job to accept that challenge and fight for our country?"

Another well-timed development boosted the mood on the convention floor Monday: The federal judge presiding over Trump’s classified documents case dismissed the prosecution because of concerns over the appointment of the prosecutor who brought the case, handing the former president a major court victory.

The convention is designed to reach people outside the GOP base.

SOURCE:AP, TRTWorld and agencies
