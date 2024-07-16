Türkiye welcomes the resumption of the operations of the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Iranian capital Tehran.

"We consider the normalisation of relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, and the restoration of diplomatic ties to the normal level as important for the region’s stability and the spirit of cooperation," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said early on Tuesday.

The embassy of Azerbaijan in Tehran resumed its work on Monday after more than a year of negotiations between the two countries to ease tensions, media reports have said.

An official at the embassy said that it had resumed operations but the formal announcement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry was still pending.