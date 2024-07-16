CLIMATE
Forty killed by heavy rains in eastern Afghanistan, 17 dead in bus accident
Heavy rains descending on Nangarhar province killed at least 40 people while a bus accident of unknown causation overturned between Kabul and Balkh in northern Baghlan province,
People clear the rubble of a damaged house in Surkhroad district of Jalalabad, Nangarhar province east of Kabul, Afghanistan, July 15, 2024. / Photo: AP / AP
By Staff Reporter
July 16, 2024

Heavy rains in eastern Afghanistan have killed at least 40 people and injured nearly 350 others, Taliban officials said. Separately, at least 17 died when a bus overturned on a main highway, official media said.

Sharafat Zaman Amar, a spokesperson for the Public Health Ministry, confirmed on Tuesday that 40 people had died in Monday's storm and that 347 injured people had been brought for treatment to the regional hospital in Nangarhar from Jalalabad, the capital of Nangarhar province, and nearby districts.

Among the dead were five members of the same family who were killed when the roof of their house collapsed in Surkh Rod district, according to provincial spokesperson Sediqullah Quraishi. Four other family members were injured.

About 400 houses and 60 electricity poles were destroyed across Nangarhar province, Quraishi said. Power was cut in many areas and there were limited communications in Jalalabad city, he said. The damage was still being assessed, Quraishi said.

Abdul Wali, 43, said much of the damage occurred within an hour. “The winds were so strong that they blew everything into the air. That was followed by heavy rain,” he said. His 4-year-old daughter received minor injuries, he said.

In May, exceptionally heavy rains killed more than 300 people and destroyed thousands of houses, mostly in the northern province of Baghlan, according t o the World Food Program.

Separately, the official Taliban news agency Bakhtar reported that at least 17 people were killed and 34 others injured when a bus overturned Tuesday morning on the main highway linking Kabul and Balkh in northern Baghlan province.

The cause of the accident wasn't immediately clear, but poor road conditions and careless driving are often blamed for such incidents in the country.

SOURCE:AFP
