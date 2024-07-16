At least 28 people, five civilians, 10 soldiers and 13 suspected militants, have been killed in two separate attacks, which included a suicide bombing, in northwest Pakistan over the past 24 hours, according to a statement by the country's army.

A group of heavily armed militants stormed the cantonment area in the Bannu district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, before a suicide bomber rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the area, killing eight soldiers.

"The attempt to enter the cantonment was effectively thwarted by the security forces personnel, which forced the terrorists to ram an explosive-laden vehicle into perimetre wall of the cantonment," the military said in a statement.

Among the dead in Monday's attack were seven army members and one paramilitary soldier.

All 10 militants were killed by security forces clearing the area.