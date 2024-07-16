WORLD
Israel bombed five UN-linked Gaza schools in 10 days: UNRWA
UNRWA reports that five UN schools in Gaza have been bombed by Israeli forces in the past 10 days, resulting in significant damage and putting civilian lives at risk.
Gaza's humanitarian crisis worsens as Israeli forces bomb five UN schools. / Photo: UNRWA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
July 16, 2024

A total of five schools affiliated with the UN and its agencies have been hit by Israeli bombs in Gaza in the last 10 days, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has said.

"Yesterday in Gaza City, an @UNRWA school sheltering families was hit," the agency wrote on X on Tuesday.

"The day before, one of our schools was hit in Nuseirat," it added.

"Five UN schools have been hit in the last 10 days," the UNRWA lamented.

It said: "9 months in, the relentless, endless killings, destruction & despair continue," adding that no one is safe in Gaza.

Israel has pounded Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

Besides killing more than 38,000 Palestinians since then, the military campaign has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine. It has also triggered a genocide case at the International Court of Justice.

