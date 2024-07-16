TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
YPG/PKK continues kidnapping Northern Syria's children for recruitment
Terrorists prevent kidnapped children from contacting their families and take them to training camps for armed instruction, say local sources.
YPG/PKK continues kidnapping Northern Syria's children for recruitment
The UN's 2023 "Children and Armed Conflict" report stated that the PKK/YPG and its affiliates, operating under the name "SDG" in Syria, forcibly recruited 231 children. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Yusuf KamadanYusuf Kamadan
July 16, 2024

The PKK/YPG terrorist organisation has kidnapped two more children from territories under its occupation in Northern Syria, with the intent to recruit them into its armed ranks.

Redor al Ahmed, spokesperson for the opposition group "Independent Kurdish Association," told Anadolu news agency on Tuesday that terrorists kidnapped a 14-year-old in Aleppo's Shehba region and a 13-year-old in Hasakah.

The terrorists prevent kidnapped children from contacting their families and take them to training camps for armed instruction, Ahmed noted.

The spokesperson added that since the beginning of the year, the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation has kidnapped over 35 children from the areas it occupies in Aleppo, Raqqa, Deir Ezzor, and Hasakah to forcibly recruit them for militancy.

RelatedTwo teen girls abducted by PKK/YPG terror group in northern Syria

231 children forcibly recruited

RECOMMENDED

The United Nations' 2023 "Children and Armed Conflict" report stated that the PKK/YPG and its affiliates, operating under the name "SDG" in Syria, forcibly recruited 231 children.

According to the report, the PKK/YPG and other groups killed or maimed eight children and converted 31 schools and hospitals into bases for their armed activities in Syria.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed concern over the high number of grave violations against children in Syria, emphasising the need for compliance with international humanitarian and human rights laws.

He demanded the unconditional and immediate release of all children, an end to attacks on schools and hospitals, and that these structures not be used for militancy purposes.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa