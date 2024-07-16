On July 13, yet another “breaking news” from Gaza flashed on TV screens and social media feeds of news outlets across the world. For those who have been following the news cycle from Gaza since October 7, 2023, this has become an almost daily occurrence.

Initial reports on the latest massacre in southern Gaza suggested that at least 370 people had been killed in Israeli attacks, but the number was later revised to under 100.

Each of these massacres follows a sinister ploy by Israel – its well-oiled propaganda machine starts working relentlessly to divert attention from the attack on civilians to fabricated news.

This time, Israel announced the killing of Muhammad Deif, the commander of Hamas’s military wing, the Qassam Brigades. Hamas later denied his death, but the chain of events remains unclear in the haze of war. Even Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was not sure about Deif’s death.

Western news outlets, most of them pro-Israel, furthered the Zionist state’s narrative by putting out news reports that gave a sort of finality to the alleged killing of Deif: “Who is Muhammad Deif? and “What was his role in the attacks on October 7?” Qassam Brigades, without a doubt, is one of the most critical actors among the Palestinian resistance forces fighting against Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza.

This is the reason why, in times like these, it is better to take a step back and deconstruct the very policy Israel resorts to: “targeted killings”. During the so-called war on terror launched by the United States following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, this has become a common practice among nations.

If we consider this history, along with Israel’s use of targeted killings, a much more dangerous future lies ahead of us, not just domestically or regionally but globally.

The policy of killing

Assassinations have been chiefly affiliated with illegal, violent, non-state actors. Yet, as the 20th century was a time for extreme events like world wars, it was also the era where states started to internalise, professionalise, and technicalise it.

Of course, if you change the word “assassination” with “targeted killings,” it may sound like a surgical or legitimate act, but the result is the same, “eliminating” enemies.

Israel is the prime example of this adaptation, especially in its fight against Palestinian opposition; this has become a much apparent reality, and the threat knows no borders.

There has been a long discussion among intelligence and security circles about whether targeting the leader of a violent non-state group to dissolve is a good strategy.

Still, there is no concrete answer to that. In the case of Palestine, where the resistance to occupation has continued for more than 75 years now, the resistance has survived all attempts by Israel to eliminate it.

Yet, it wouldn’t be wrong to state that the general mindset of Israel’s adaptation of this assassination policy is to disrupt the movement that it is targeting, to force it to change from the inside and gain the widespread support of Israeli citizens by sending the message that they have the upper hand.

Israel’s “targeted killings” strategy operates in addition to daily occupational practices and occasional military incursions, as have been seen since the blockade of Gaza in 2007.