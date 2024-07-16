At least one person was killed in renewed anti-government protests across Kenya, a Reuters reporter said, as police use force on demonstrators demanding that President William Ruto step down.

In Kitengela, a town on the southern outskirts of the capital Nairobi on Tuesday, police fired repeatedly in the direction of hundreds of protesters, some of whom were throwing rocks, Reuters TV footage showed.

The protesters also burned tyres, waved Kenyan flags and chanted "Ruto must go!"

Nationwide protests that broke out a month ago against proposed tax hikes have continued even after Ruto withdrew the legislation and fired almost all of his cabinet.

Activists say they want Ruto to resign and are calling for systemic changes to clean up corruption and address poor governance.

A Reuters reporter saw the body of one protester lying on the ground with blood oozing from a head wound. The national police spokesperson declined to comment.

Tuesday's protests appeared to be some of the biggest since Ruto withdrew the tax increases on June 26. The Nation newspaper reported demonstrations in at least 23 of Kenya's 47 counties.

In Nairobi's city centre, riot police fired tear gas at several dozen protesters. An ambulance service posted footage on X showing its personnel carrying away someone injured there on a stretcher.

Demonstrators in the coastal cit y of Mombasa waved palm fronds as they marched, while litter burned in the street, images on Kenyan television channels showed.

Debt crisis

The protests have created the biggest crisis of Ruto's two years in power. With Kenya spending over 30 percent of its revenues just paying the interest bills on its debt, he has been caught between the demands of lenders to cut deficits and a hard-pressed population reeling from rising living costs.