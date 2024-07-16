Access to 14 villages in Russia's southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine will be shut off for most civilians, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov has said, citing the "extremely difficult" situation there due to Ukrainian shelling.

Announcing the new restrictions in a video posted to his Telegram channel, Gladkov said on Tuesday that beginning next week, only adult men accompanying military or government officials would be allowed into the settlements.

The men must travel in armoured vehicles and wear bulletproof vests and helmets, he added.

"I hope you will agree that it is unacceptable to let women and children into settlements that are shelled every day," Gladkov said.

"We have already lost a lot of civilians, we have a lot of wounded. And, of course, our task is to maximise security measures."

The Belgorod region comes under frequent fire from Ukrainian shelling and drones, with four civilians injured overnight on Tuesday.

Air raid sirens wail almost daily in the regional capital of the same name, just 40 km (25 miles) north of the border.

Ukraine says Russian shelling of Ukrainian towns and cities has been devastating and after nearly two-and-a-half-years of war Russian forces are now in control of around one-fifth of Ukraine.