Fear. Shock. Disbelief. Relief. Dread. These are just some of the emotions running through Americans' minds after former president Donald Trump was shot at on Saturday.

According to Trump, who was seen bleeding as the Secret Service whisked him off the stage at a rally in Pennsylvania, a bullet grazed his right ear. The shooter, suspected to be a 20-year-old Pennsylvania resident, was killed by police.

The attorney general’s office and the FBI said they are investigating the shooting as a possible domestic terrorism attack and assassination attempt.

Trump was able to walk away from Saturday's shooting and is now in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for the Republican National Convention, where he was officially nominated as the party's presidential candidate on Monday.

Historic attack

But the attack was still the first time a US president had been shot in more than four decades after John Hinckley Jr. opened fire on Republican President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

This week, many Americans who spoke to TRT World said they felt rattled by the attempt on Trump's life, regardless of their politics.

That includes Gayle Damelin, a 58-year-old real estate agent from Virginia who is "one million percent opposed to Trump."

Speaking to TRT World, she said, "He's got zero character, zero decency, and is a complete disgrace. I would never have imagined Americans would elevate someone like him to the most important job… But I was horrified on Saturday. What a terrible thing to happen. I don't want that to happen to anybody."

She added, "I'm a big believer in banning assault weapons. No one needs a military-style weapon."

Americans who subscribe to the binary party system are convinced that the other side is the equivalent of the devil and must be stopped at any cost. They are afraid of each other. - Guy Christensen

For Guy Christensen, an 18-year-old recent high school graduate from Pennsylvania, the attack was a sobering reminder of how polarised the United States has become.

Christensen, who plans to vote for the first time in November, told TRT World that the assassination attempt took place close to where he lives, noting that some of his friends were actually at the rally on Saturday.

"Americans who subscribe to the binary party system are convinced that the other side is the equivalent of the devil and must be stopped at any cost. They are afraid of each other," he said.

"Trump has been saying for years that (US President Joe) Biden is out to get him and attacking him in the courts. Ever since he falsely claimed that the Democrats stole the 2020 election from him. The shooting serves as dangerous fuel to those sentiments," Christensen added.

Other voters said it's the Democrats who are fueling the fire. Dr. Bishara Bahbah, chairman of Arab Americans for Trump, told TRT World that the party has been "demonising" his candidate for months now.

"I am not saying they are behind this, but, at the same time, the hatred emanating from the Democratic Party and some of its leaders and members of Congress is making its way down to people like this person who tried to assassinate him," Bahbah said.