Americans fear their country is spiralling out of control following an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, with worries growing that the Nov. 5 election could spark more political violence, a Reuters/Ipsos poll finding says.

The two-day poll found Republican presidential candidate Trump opening a marginal lead among registered voters — 43% to 41% — over Democratic US president Joe Biden, an advantage that was within the poll's 3 percentage point margin of error, suggesting the attempt on Trump's life had not sparked a major shift in voter sentiment.

But 80% of voters — including similar shares of Democrats and Republicans — said they agreed with a statement that "the country is spiralling out of the control." The poll, which was conducted online, surveyed 1,202 US adults nationwide, including 992 registered voters.

Trump narrowly avoided death on Saturday when a would-be assassin's bullet grazed his ear as he spoke at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Blood trickled across his face and he defiantly pumped his fist in the air, mouthing the words "Fight! Fight! Fight!" as he was rushed offstage. A rally attendee was slain and two others seriously injured.

The shooting brought back memories of turbulent political periods such as the 1960s, when Democratic President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in 1963.

Martin Luther King Jr, civil rights movement leader, was fatally shot at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1968.

Some 84% of voters in the poll said they were concerned that extremists will commit acts of violence after the election, an increase from the results of a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted in May that showed 74% of voters having that fear.

Fears of political violence became more prominent in America after thousands attacked the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in a bid to overturn election results. Four people died on the day of the attack, and one Capitol Police officer who fought against the rioters died the next day.