TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's Fidan discusses Gaza crisis, ceasefire negotiations with Haniyeh
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh address the alarming rise in hunger and disease in Gaza during a phone call.
Türkiye's Fidan discusses Gaza crisis, ceasefire negotiations with Haniyeh
Türkiye has condemned Israel's genocidal war on the blockaded enclave multiple times, which has dithered Ankara's — and other mediators — efforts for a ceasefire. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
July 16, 2024

Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan has held a telephone conversation with Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh to discuss the situation in besieged Gaza amid Israel's carnage in the blockaded enclave.

The two sides discussed on Tuesday the humanitarian situation in Gaza, which has reached catastrophic levels due to Tel Aviv's ongoing genocidal war.

They also discussed the worrying developments resulting from increasing hunger and diseases, especially in the north of Gaza.

Both leaders also talked about the latest ceasefire negotiations, which Israel has been stifling.

Türkiye's efforts for Palestine

RECOMMENDED

Since the start of Israel's genocidal war in Gaza, Türkiye has been using all means to secure a ceasefire in the blockaded enclave and send humanitarian aid to besieged Palestinians there.

Earlier on Tuesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara's stance will not change toward Tel Aviv "as long as Israel's massacre, occupation, genocide policy in Gaza and other Palestinian territories continues."

Last week, Erdogan used the NATO platform to invoke the crisis in Gaza, urging the international community to press Israel to accept a ceasefire.

Türkiye has condemned Israel's genocidal war on the blockaded enclave multiple times, which has dithered Ankara's — and other mediators' — efforts for a ceasefire.

Ankara has been sending humanitarian aid to blockaded Palestinians in Gaza, who are facing a dire humanitarian situation caused by Israel's war, which caused a major shortage of necessities, including water, food, electricity, and medicine.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims
Senior Russian general shot in Moscow, manhunt under way
World Economic Forum to investigate leader over past Epstein ties
Ukrainian drones batter Russia's border regions overnight, knocking out power
Sri Lanka urges Pakistan to rethink T20 World Cup boycott against India
Family of US news anchor's missing mother renews plea, authorities say she is likely alive
Tropical Storm Penha kills four, displaces thousands across southern Philippines
Iran says it enters Oman talks with US 'in good faith' as tensions rise
China, South Korea discuss reviving joint maritime drills after 15 years
UN raises alarm over reports of Israel spraying herbicide near Lebanon border
'A valuable new beginning': Damascus Book Fair returns under President al Sharaa