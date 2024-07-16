US President Joe Biden has called for a general ban on AR-15 rifles, the weapon used in Donald Trump shooting, during the NAACP's annual convention in Las Vegas.

"Join me in getting these weapons of war off the streets of America. An AR-15 was used in the shooting of Donald Trump... It's time to outlaw them," Biden said on Tuesday.

Biden said he was grateful that Trump was not seriously hurt at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

The attempt on Trump's life on Saturday prompted the Biden campaign to pull its television ads, call off verbal attacks on the former President and focus instead on a message of unity.

"Our politics got too heated," said Biden.

However, Biden criticised Trump on a variety of fronts, including his handling of the economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Let me say it again because Trump is lying like hell about it - Black unemployment hit a record low under the Biden-Harris administration," Biden said.

"I am all in," said Biden, who was met with "four more years" chants as he spoke during the major gathering of Black voters.

The campaign's strategy previously was to focus on tough criticism of Trump as a threat to US democracy and to highlight his failure to admit his 2020 election loss and his felony convictions.

Now, it is trying to calibrate a less pugilistic message that still strikes a stark comparison between the two candidates.